High Quality Axion via a Doubly Composite Dynamics

By Seung J. Lee, Yuichiro Nakai, Motoo Suzuki
 4 days ago

We explore a new framework that furnishes a mechanism to simultaneously address the electroweak naturalness problem and the axion high quality problem. The framework is based on a doubly composite dynamics where the second confinement takes place after the CFT encounters the first confinement and the theory flows into another...



