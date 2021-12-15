ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Black Tsunamis and Naked Singularities in AdS

By Roberto Emparan, David Licht, Ryotaku Suzuki, Marija Tomašević, Benson Way
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We study the evolution of the Gregory-Laflamme instability for black strings in global AdS spacetime, and investigate the CFT dual of the formation of a bulk naked singularity. Using an effective theory in the large D limit, we uncover a rich variety of...

