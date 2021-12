The state Senate put its stamp of approval on a bill that would require all public schools to post online information about the educational materials they use in classrooms. This House-passed bill, which passed by a 28-21 party-line vote, would require schools to post and periodically update course syllabus, course summary, the state academic standard to each instructional course, and title or link to textbooks, but not if it violates a copyright law.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO