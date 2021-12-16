Peru, B'Town, Willsboro bowlers take wins

PERU | A new coaching staff will take over the helm of the Peru varsity wrestling program in the 2021-22 season, taking over for Hall of Fame coach and athlete Mike Hogan. "The Peru wrestling team has endured many changes this season," said new head coach David Thomas. "We have a new mascot, a new wrestling room, and many new faces on the coaching staff. With that being said, the one thing that will never change is our dedication to the student athlete’s success both on and off the mat. With the strong leadership of the upperclassman and the endless potential of the newcomers, Peru is honored to build upon the strong foundation laid by those who came before us. As we gear up for an exciting season ahead our focus is simple: constant improvement. For some that might look like achieving the first win, for others placing at states. Regardless of the end result, it all starts with hard work and dedication."

