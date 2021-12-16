ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Peru, B'Town, Willsboro bowlers take wins

Press-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH — Peru’s bowlers took home a decisive victory against Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play, Wednesday. Josh Trombley led the Nighthawk boys with a 671 series, while Matt Trombley and Keegan Smith had strong nights as well, bowling 582 and 556 series, respectively. Jake...

Telegraph

Jersey bowlers roll to another win

The Jersey High School boys bowling team continued its winning ways Tuesday night. The Panthers ran their overall record to 8-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 2837-2485 victory over Triad at Hi-Top Bowl in Highland. The Panthers were led by Jacob Elliot's 622...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
thestokesnews.com

Wildcats take two wins

KING — The West Stokes’ girls’ basketball team has won its last two games, with a big non-conference game over rival East Surry 43-30 and then by winning the Mid-State 2A Conference opener 39-23 over McMichael on Monday. “Winning is hard and we will take them anyway...
BASKETBALL
suncommunitynews.com

Peru wrestling

PERU | A new coaching staff will take over the helm of the Peru varsity wrestling program in the 2021-22 season, taking over for Hall of Fame coach and athlete Mike Hogan. "The Peru wrestling team has endured many changes this season," said new head coach David Thomas. "We have a new mascot, a new wrestling room, and many new faces on the coaching staff. With that being said, the one thing that will never change is our dedication to the student athlete’s success both on and off the mat. With the strong leadership of the upperclassman and the endless potential of the newcomers, Peru is honored to build upon the strong foundation laid by those who came before us. As we gear up for an exciting season ahead our focus is simple: constant improvement. For some that might look like achieving the first win, for others placing at states. Regardless of the end result, it all starts with hard work and dedication."
PERU, NY
suncommunitynews.com

CVAC girls: Peru, NAC score wins

SARANAC LAKE | Kortney McCarthy connected on a trio of triples as part of a 17-point night as the Peru varsity girls basketball team earned a 54-19 win over Saranac Lake Dec. 16. "Peru led from start to finish," said Red Storm coach Chad LaDue. "I thought that Peru shared...
PERU, NY
Macomb Daily

BOWLING NOTEBOOK: Anchor Bay bowlers take different paths to Tars teams

Mike Pupin and Lauren Florkey took different paths to the Anchor Bay bowling teams. Pupin, a sophomore who’s in his first season with the Tars, had family members who got him started in the game at an early age. “All my life, basically,” he said. Pupin’s father, Mike,...
UTICA, MI
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard takes win over Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE — Garrett Nuckolls hit for 23 points and Jeffery Brooks added 17 as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Whitehouse Wildcats 57-50 on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. The Wildcats led 17-14 after the first quarter, but Bullard rallied to tie the contest at 23-23 at halftime. The...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Breeze-Courier

THS Bowlers defeats Pana and Hoopeston

The Taylorville Bowling teams held a duel home match at the Olde Bowl on December 14th. The Tornado girls battled it out against the Pana Panthers. A few lanes away the boys took on Hoopeston. Both teams got the victory on the Monday night bowling match. The final score of the girls match, 2082-1878. The boys, who also secured a victory of their own, won by a total of 2741-2474 against the Cornjerkers.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

