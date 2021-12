EA and Codemasters have revealed new information for its upcoming multi-class and cross-platform racing game GRID Legends. This all-action racer will include over 250 events in an expanded career mode and a new narrative mode titled ‘Driven to Glory’. Drift and Elimination racing will see its return to GRID Legends along with a new Electric Boost mode. The game will launch with over 100 cars with the ability to race at legendary circuits or city locations. A new Race Creator will allow players to craft their ultimate multi-class matchups with varying weather conditions, time of day, ramps and boost locations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO