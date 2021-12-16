ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. first lady meets parade crash families

swiowanewssource.com
 1 day ago

U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with families of victims and others who were...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

First lady visits military families in Connecticut

The military families have been separated from their spouses and, because of the pandemic, this is their first gathering in almost two years. Jaycie Hohnecker is the wife of submariner. “All the wives from the Delaware and all their kids, because we have not gotten together because of COVID,” said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Delaware families get holiday visit from first lady Jill Biden

Family members of submariners on the USS Delaware got a visit Thursday from first lady Jill Biden and Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, at a festive holiday gathering that United Through Reading hosted at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club. Biden is the sponsor of the USS Delaware, a Virginia-class submarine...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Lady#Christmas#Breaking News#Ap Archive
swiowanewssource.com

Church says members held hostage in Haiti are free

The remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed. That's according to the group and to Haitian police. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1bfc2d79ff284f1ba25478111501ad5d.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

'Black and Missing' spotlights Black missing persons cases

Executive producer and journalist Soledad O’Brien discusses the new HBO docuseries “Black and Missing.” The four-part series examines the lack of attention law enforcement and media gives to cases involving people of color, and follows Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson who run the Black & Missing Foundation. (Dec. 3) Subscribe...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
swiowanewssource.com

Today in History for December 17th

Wright brothers conduct the first successful manned, powered flight of the airplane. U.S. test-fires the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile; Simon Bolivar dies in Colombia; television's Tiny Tim marries his fiancee, Miss Vicky. (Dec. 17th) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
INSTAGRAM
swiowanewssource.com

AP photographers reflect on major 2021 stories

Associated Press photographers describe their experiences during a year marked by the pandemic, the impact of climate change, immigration, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a179f9eb31084e2fa65fc3fe8211149e.
PHOTOGRAPHY
swiowanewssource.com

Teens climb down pole to escape NYC fire

Two teens are in stable condition after escaping a fire in a New York City apartment. A neighbor recorded smartphone video of an 18-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy escaping the fire by climbing out a fifth-floor window. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
ACCIDENTS
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
PETS
myheraldreview.com

Horse Lets Herself Into The House Whenever She Wants | The Dodo Soulmates

This horse lets herself inside her dad's house whenever she wants — and the way they became best friends is truly incredible 💗. To keep up with Amerigo, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/amerigoTT. Some footage provided by @ViralHog. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy