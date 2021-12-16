Behind America's teacher shortage: 'If we had twice as many, they'd all be working'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — America's teachers are facing increasing needs and decreasing resources, and there just aren't enough teachers to meet the demand.

We are in the midst of a teacher shortage, and the ripple effects can be seen just about everywhere.

Dr. David D. Timony, Associate Professor and Chair of Education at Delaware Valley University talked about the myriad of reasons why there is a shortage, from COVID-19 to a lack of preparation time and challenges from school districts and parents.

He also discussed the biggest problems teachers are facing right now, and how to start fixing those issues.

"I think what we need to do is focus on the health and the viability of our schools and our classrooms," said Dr. Timony.

"Take good care of one another because that's gonna be the real need. And I, you know, I'm sure it sounds super Pollyanna. But you know, I care far more about my students as individuals than I do about content. I can cover content, I can get somebody caught up, I can sit down and work with them, tutor them, coach them. But if this pandemic, and this current context we're in, is having a substantial impact on their own health, their own mental health? Those are the concerns that I can't change outside of my own kindness."

