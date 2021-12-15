Giant cargo ship returns to the Suez Canal. This time without incident

Maritime shipping—responsible for over 80 percent of goods traded globally—produces three percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but a giant kite, called Seawing, is an attempt to decarbonize the industry. Developed by Airseas, Seawing is a large parafoil (whose largest size extends beyond 1,000 square meters) that—when flown at a high altitude—drags ships across the sea, cutting fuel consumption and emissions by 20 percent. Soon, the 154-meter-long cargo ship Ville de Bordeaux will send its 500-square-meter Seawing kite into the air as part of a six-month trial to test it before full deployment. Learn more about this project and how it could pioneer sustainable transport at Bloomberg.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO