ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

VIDEO: I-10E reopened after beer truck catches fire, Kenner Police reports

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzqWs_0dO8gsHB00

CORRECTION: The Kenner Police initially reported that the vehicle was a Budweiser delivery truck. However, a correction was released shortly after describing the truck as an 18-wheeler filled with a trailer of Budweiser beer.

KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — Kenner Police reported the closure of the eastbound lane of Interstate 10 after a vehicle caught fire at Williams Boulevard on top of the crossover.

According to the report, the vehicle – originally described as a Budweiser delivery truck – was an 18-wheeler consisting of a tractor and trailer filled with Budweiser beer.

The Kenner Fire Department arrived on the scene before extinguishing the blaze. The driver reportedly pulled the big rig into the right lane of I-10E once he noticed flames coming from under the cab on the driver’s side. He exited the vehicle shortly before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Kenner Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.

I-10E is currently shut down, but police expect the lanes to be opened within an hour or two.

No injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenner, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Kenner, LA
WGNO

NOPD looking for missing 73-year-old man

According to NOPD, the reporting person told police that she and her husband Yves Filion were visiting New Orleans when they were walking in the area of Esplanade Avenue and North Rocheblave streets at around noon on December 16, 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

3 arrested in St. Bernard drug bust

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and a woman on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.
CHALMETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#I 10#Accident#The Kenner Police#Budweiser#Kenner Pd#Kennerpolice#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

STPSO:4 Arrested in Mandeville drug bust

Three men and one woman were arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division during a narcotics bust on Salem Street in Mandeville that took place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
MANDEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy