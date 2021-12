Elias Ricks has announced his transfer from LSU to Alabama. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Ricks who is listed as a sophomore on LSU’s official football roster has played in a total of 16 games at LSU recording 31 tackles and five interceptions. Ricks is a former Rivals Five-star prospect and was rated as the no. 1 player out of the state of Florida in the Class of 2020.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO