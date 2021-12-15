Family, leadership drive former UW assistant Pete Kaligis

LARAMIE – A handful of individuals, from former players to mentors to University of Wyoming coaches Dave Christensen and Craig Bohl, have had a hand in helping Pete Kaligis get to where he is now.

One person, however, stands out above the rest.

Kaligis recently accepted a job on Washington State’s staff – where he will coach the defensive tackles, in addition to serving as an assistant head coach – after 13 seasons as an assistant at UW.

His coaching career, like that of many others, has generated numerous personal obstacles. Kaligis credits his wife, Kristine, for enabling him to navigate them.

“Both of our kids are where they’re at because of what she poured into them,” Kaligis said. “Everyone knows our hours and how we’re never home. We miss a lot of stuff … and she does everything. She took the kids everywhere. She set up appointments if the water heater or furnace went out. I’m on the road and the furnace goes out in the middle of winter, and I get a phone call, and there’s not much I can do.

“She’s taken care of everything. You can say you appreciate it, but it goes so much deeper than that. You really see the love and care of your wife in how she handles everything, and supports us and supports me in what I’m doing.”

Leaving a place where he made so many connections was a difficult choice, but the chance to be closer to family – Kaligis, a member of Washington’s 1991 national championship team, and his wife are both from Central Washington – helped make the decision an easier one.

For this reason, Bohl had nothing but positive things to say regarding Kaligis and his departure.

“He did an unbelievable job for us,” Bohl said. “I want to wish him and his family well.”

After arriving at UW in 2009, Kaligis initially worked on the offensive side of the ball, coaching the offensive line and running backs during his first five years in Laramie. When Bohl took over for Christensen in 2014, however, that changed.

Bohl asked Kaligis if he wanted to be on his first staff with the Cowboys, to which he responded, “Yes.” It wasn’t until a week later that he found out he would be coaching defensive tackles.

Kaligis admits there was a learning curve when he first moved over to the defensive side of the ball. With the help of mentors and fellow coaches, though, he’s evolved in what he describes as a “never-ending learning process.”

“At first, it was a difficult transition for me,” Kaligis recalled. “I just didn’t feel I had enough in the toolbox technically to coach. Going into my third year, I had a chance to sit down with some D-line coaches across the nation that poured into me and mentored me. I had some really good friends that set that up for me, and that’s where I blossomed.

“I was able to have tools in the toolbox, yet I was also able to build a foundation of how to coach, and the progression and how to speak it verbally. That’s where I was able to grow, and I owe a lot to those men, my mentors, that set those meetings up for me.”

After getting acclimated to his new challenge, Kaligis began to make his mark on the defensive side of the ball – something illustrated by the growth of UW defensive tackles Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole.

Neither was ranked by major recruiting services coming out of high school, yet both have emerged as key contributors for one of the top defenses in the Mountain West. Godbout was named an all-conference honorable mention late last month.

“That’s what drives me as a coach, to see these young men change and reach heights they never thought they could reach,” Kaligis said. “I look at Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole, and I look at two young men who have probably gone farther than they ever thought they could. That’s what drives me.

“Everyone has a choice to become their best selves, and the only one that controls that is you. It’s the choices and decisions you make, and the fun part is there is no dead end to this road. There’s no dead end to me becoming my best self, and there’s no dead end to any young man becoming his best self. The definition of a coach is a servant, and I’m here to serve. I just love serving others.”

As the longest-tenured member of UW’s staff, Kaligis’ impact on the Cowboys football program went well beyond the results on the field or the position group he coached.

“It’s not just what he meant to the D-line, it’s what he meant to the whole team,” senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. “Coach Kaligis, in a lot of ways, was the backbone of this team, because he was a coach that I think the best things he did here weren’t the Xs and Os of football. It was the relationships he built with guys throughout the locker room, on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“He was just an outstanding role model to people, and that’s something you can’t replace. You can’t find another Pete Kaligis. No matter how hard you try, you aren’t going to find one.”

Kaligis’ new journey will reunite him with former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who was named Washington State’s head coach on Nov. 27. The title of assistant head coach also brings him one step closer to his dream of leading his own program someday.

“Doing it with Coach Dickert, it’s going to be great for them, and it’s a role he deserves,” Crall said. “I can’t tell you the impact he left on my life. I was actually doing rehab when I got the text he was leaving, and I told (head football trainer) Dave (Kerns), ‘All right, I have to go see Coach Kaligis real quick.’

“I went straight upstairs and walked in the room, and he just turned around, we gave each other a hug, and we just talked about some things over the last six years. I’m happy for him because he deserves it. He’s going to be great, and hopefully he’s a head coach someday, because he could lead a heck of a team.”

While being a head coach is something Kaligis has long pondered, it’s difficult for him to pinpoint what exactly his team would look like until that opportunity arises.

He does know that it will reflect family, though, something that drives him on a daily basis.

“I think it would be a team that’s surrounded by a staff that every player knows that they’re loved by everyone that touches them,” Kaligis said. “That’s what you look forward to as a head coach. You’re looking at academics, you’re looking at the training staff, you’re looking at nutrition, everybody that touches your athletes. Not only do you get to pour into your athletes, but you get to pour into every area that deals with football.

“It would be a family. It would be competitive, but it would be men knowing that when you are more concerned about you becoming your best self, and you have 118 guys becoming their best selves in everything they do, the sky is the limit.”