The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO