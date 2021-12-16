ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Champions League draw pits Montreal with Santos Laguna

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCF Montreal drew Liga MX power Club Santos Laguna for the most high-profile Round of 16 pairing in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, as the four MLS teams from the United States randomly drew first-round matches with clubs from Central America. The two-legged first-round pairings will take place in...

CCL - Santos Laguna... Again!

CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals, 2009 - For Montreal fans the first-leg was an epic for all the right reasons, the second an epic for all the wrong ones.... Over 55,000 piled in to Stade Olympique on 25 February 2009 to witness Montreal Impact of the USL take on and defeat Santos Laguna of Liga-MX. The Montrealers were a long-shot, a heavy underdog, but two goals from Cuban international striker Eduardo Sebrango elevated them into previously unknown territory.
