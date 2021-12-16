ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villeneuve To Helm “Rendezvous With Rama”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Denis Villeneuve is sticking with the hard sci-fi genre for his post “Dune: Part Two” effort with the news today he’ll helm a film adaptation of “2001” author Arthur C. Clarke’s novel “Rendezvous...

www.darkhorizons.com

