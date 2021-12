MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department said that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of 6th Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive. Investigators say the victim did not tell officers much about what happened prior to the shooting. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO