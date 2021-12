The Madison Elementary School is moving back to a Level One status Wednesday, after being at a Level Two and requiring face coverings since last Thursday. As of Tuesday, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases within the Elementary School had decreased to five, which is below the threshold required for the higher level. There are currently three active COVID-19 cases in Madison Middle School and four in Madison High School. Jorgenson reported one additional positive case at Madison High School on Tuesday, with no close school contacts.

MADISON, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO