Meet the Madison-area athletes who are committed to play college football next year

By STATE JOURNAL STAFF
La Crosse Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball's National Signing Day began Wednesday. 13 Madison-area...

hotnewhiphop.com

Deion Sanders Believes Brittany Renner's Knowledge Could Have Saved Him $20 Mil

He definitely raised eyebrows after bringing Brittany Renner to Jackson State University, but Deion Sanders is doubling down on the decision. Weeks ago, the college's head football coach shared an image of Renner, who shares a child with NBA player PJ Washington, speaking to his team. Apparently, she was giving them the rundown about women and how players should interact with their admirers.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Transfer Portal Comments

The transfer portal has changed college football recruiting. There are some coaches who don’t care for this new normal, and Dabo Swinney is one of them. In a recent interview, Swinney criticized the portal, calling it “chaos right now.” He also advocated for the return of the one-year sit-out rule for transfers, with players being able to recoup the year after graduating.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#College Football
profootballnetwork.com

When is Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders eligible for the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
NFL
College Sports
Sports
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Brent Venables not recruiting Clemson decommits to Oklahoma

Brent Venables helped Clemson recruit some of the best talent in the country for a decade, but the new Oklahoma head coach is not in the business of poaching. Venables, who spent 10 years as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, was named the head coach at Oklahoma earlier this month. Several recruits have now decommitted from the Tigers after both Venables and former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left to take head coaching jobs with other programs. Venables was asked on Wednesday if he will go after some of those players now that they have re-opened their recruitment. He said he has too much respect for Dabo Swinney to do that.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Caleb Williams Has Honest Comment On Relationship With Spencer Rattler

The Oklahoma quarterback situation this year was unlike anything we can remember in recent college football. Starter Spencer Rattler entered the year as a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, only to be replaced midway through the season by five-star freshman Caleb Williams. Rattler wound up entering the transfer portal last month and announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Two Gilmer Buckeyes playing football at the next level

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Quarterback Brandon Tennison signed with Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners. He says it has been a dream of his since he was a kid to play for legendary Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor. Also signing was receiver Jay Rockwell, he signed to play football with the Sam Houston Bearkats. Rockwell says […]
GILMER, TX
Idaho8.com

Trifecta of star Rigby football players sign to play college football

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday afternoon, star Rigby Trojans Tiger Adolpho, Talin Togiai and Logan Fredericksen each signed their letters of intent to play college football. 5A state player of the year Tiger Adolpho signed to play football at Weber State. He will serve a two-year mission before playing for the Wildcats.
RIGBY, ID

