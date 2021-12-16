AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Vaccinated people aren’t nine times more likely to be hospitalizedCLAIM: People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are nine times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are unvaccinated.THE FACTS: The false assertion that vaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized is based on one former physician assistant’s claim that 90% of all patients admitted to her hospital during...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO