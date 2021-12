Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Gotcha! Well, sort of anyway. This is, in fact, a real double barrel Luger pistol but unfortunately, it is a nonfiring handgun. I honestly do not know anything about the history of this particular piece besides the fact that when it sold at auction it included a sketch of a double-barrel Luger. Was it before or after this pistol was modified? I am not sure. Most likely this started out as a proof of concept or even a joke with a then cheap surplus gun. It would be cool to see a functioning version of this but I feel like that would be highly unlikely to make possible but look at Arsenal Firearms and their double-barrel 1911 style pistols. If anyone out there knows more please feel free to share in the comments below!

