Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Continuing the trend of modified and customized Colt handguns, here we have a Colt Model 1860 with its barrel shortened as far as possible. Folks would do this in order to make proper “carry guns” in the late 1800s or stereotypically in the old west. These modified styles of revolvers were often referred to as bulldogs, but would also carry the moniker of a belly gun. The particular example of belly gun would only be good for its six shots since reloading in a fight would be all for not. No matter, this gun was all about finishing a fight before it started.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO