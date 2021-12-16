ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special poster celebrates 20th anniversary

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max has revealed the poster for the highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which will be available for streaming on January 1. It features the iconic trio of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Grainger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) front-and-center for the long-awaited...

Comments / 1

