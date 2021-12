The Litecoin price prediction reveals that the slight bullish movement for the Litecoin (LTC) is still intact. LTC/USD is ranging below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, the Litecoin price is currently hovering at $153.28 after the bears took it to touch the daily low of $156.71. However, an early trading session towards the $160 level failed to generate sustainable gains, with the Litecoin price slipping back below the resistance level of $155.

RETAIL ・ 2 HOURS AGO