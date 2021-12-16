ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home dubbed 'one of the best superhero movies of all time' by critics

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
 1 day ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home is just days away from its US, Dec.17, release, and the critic reviews of the eighth live-action solo Spider-Man movie and the third starring Tom Holland are in with some calling the new Marvel movie one of the "best superhero movies of all time"....

ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Tom Holland
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson: Superhero Movies Haven’t Ruined Cinema

From Martin Scorsese to Ridley Scott, the great debate surrounding the artistic validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, Paul Thomas Anderson has offered his take on superhero movies’ contributions to the art form, and he’s hardly as scathing as Scott (who called them “boring as shit”) or Scorsese (who compared Marvel movies to theme parks). In fact, the “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread” director is optimistic about what superhero movies can do for the industry. The question came up, as it so often does, during the press cycle for Anderson’s...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Perfects Rotten Tomatoes Score Early On

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the biggest film to ever release this year and possibly the most anticipated Marvel movie to arrive. Many are looking forward to seeing it in theaters and its early reviews are telling people that it is worth the wait and the long lines just to get tickets as it currently sits with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
Extra

Benedict Cumberbatch Raves About ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Tom Holland

On Monday, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” where he was more than complimentary about his co-star Tom Holland. Discussing Holland’s evolution into a household name in Hollywood, Benedict said, “He’s just a joy…...
MOVIES
ABC News

Spider-Man villains from past movies reunite for 'No Way Home' teaser

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villains in three previous films, have reunited for a new promotional spot for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Dafoe is back as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin from 2002's "Spider-Man," Molina returns as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and Foxx is back as Maxwell Dillon/Electro from 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
MOVIES
/Film

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Pays Homage To The Sam Raimi Movies

The following information may or may not come as a surprise to some, but superhero movies were around and even thrived long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived on the scene. The MCU has done much to bring the once-niche appeal of superheroes out into the mainstream, but in many ways it was merely standing on the shoulders of many, many films that came before and did all the hard work. One could say that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies ran so the MCU could end up circling back to where it all began and remind everybody how great those movies are ... or something like that.
MOVIES
Floor8

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
