ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

YEARENDER-What to look forward to in 2022

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Next year will kick off with the Africa Cup of Nations on Jan. 9 with every major European league forced to release players from the continent to compete for their national teams despite ongoing domestic club competitions. England’s Premier League clubs alone are expected to...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Lionel Messi
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retiring

FC Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero officially retired from soccer on Wednesday due to a recently-discovered heart condition. In an emotional press conference on Wednesday, a teary-eyed Aguero bid his farewell to the Barcelona supporters. Afterwards, Aguero’s close friend and Argentine national teammate Lionel Messi spoke on his compatriot’s retirement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Liverpool#Reuters#European#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#Egyptian#Senegalese#Australian#National Football League#The Champions League
mymixfm.com

Cricket-Thorpe defends England’s all-seam attack after tough day

ADELAIDE (Reuters) – England assistant coach Graham Thorpe was adamant they picked their best team despite picking up just two wickets on the opening day of the second Ashes test against Australia on Thursday. England recalled the veteran seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad while sacrificing the...
WORLD
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Leicester City vs Manchester City Conti Cup fixture postponed due to Covid outbreak

The Football Association has postponed the Conti Cup fixture between Leicester City and Manchester City due to Covid cases in Gareth Taylor’s squad.The match was due to go ahead on Wednesday night but will be rescheduled at a later date. Two cases had been confirmed at the Manchester club but more positive results has drawn the curtain on the game.In a statement Manchester City said: “The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive Covid-19 cases in the women’s squad in addition to the two previously confirmed.”And Leicester added: “The club apologises to supporters...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy