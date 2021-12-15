ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 15

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) sent out their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status

LB Bobby Okereke Illness DNP DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee/Illness LP FP

TE Kylen Granson Personal LP FP

TE Jack Doyle Knee — LP

Notes

  • LB Bobby Okereke still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday.
  • Both C Ryan Kelly and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday.
  • TE Jack Doyle was added to the injury report so he will likely be monitored over the next few days if he doesn’t return to a full status.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status

OL Yodny Cajuste Illness DNP DNP

C David Andrews Shoulder LP LP

LB Christian Barmore Knee LP LP

LB Ju’Whaun Bentley Ribs LP LP

RB Brandon Bolden Knee LP LP

OL Trent Brown Knee/Wrist LP LP

K Nick Folk Knee LP LP

RB Damien Harris Hamstring LP LP

LB Ronnie Perkins Illness LP DNP

S Adrian Phillips Knee LP LP

QB Mac Jones Thumb FP FP

LB Chase Winovich Illness — DNP

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

