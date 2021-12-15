Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) sent out their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status

LB Bobby Okereke Illness DNP DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee/Illness LP FP

TE Kylen Granson Personal LP FP

TE Jack Doyle Knee — LP

Notes

LB Bobby Okereke still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday.

still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday. Both C Ryan Kelly and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday.

and TE were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday. TE Jack Doyle was added to the injury report so he will likely be monitored over the next few days if he doesn’t return to a full status.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status

OL Yodny Cajuste Illness DNP DNP

C David Andrews Shoulder LP LP

LB Christian Barmore Knee LP LP

LB Ju’Whaun Bentley Ribs LP LP

RB Brandon Bolden Knee LP LP

OL Trent Brown Knee/Wrist LP LP

K Nick Folk Knee LP LP

RB Damien Harris Hamstring LP LP

LB Ronnie Perkins Illness LP DNP

S Adrian Phillips Knee LP LP

QB Mac Jones Thumb FP FP

LB Chase Winovich Illness — DNP