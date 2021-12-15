Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) sent out their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status
LB Bobby Okereke Illness DNP DNP
C Ryan Kelly Knee/Illness LP FP
TE Kylen Granson Personal LP FP
TE Jack Doyle Knee — LP
Notes
- LB Bobby Okereke still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday.
- Both C Ryan Kelly and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday.
- TE Jack Doyle was added to the injury report so he will likely be monitored over the next few days if he doesn’t return to a full status.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury Tue. (12/14) Wed. (12/15) Thur. (12/16) Status
OL Yodny Cajuste Illness DNP DNP
C David Andrews Shoulder LP LP
LB Christian Barmore Knee LP LP
LB Ju’Whaun Bentley Ribs LP LP
RB Brandon Bolden Knee LP LP
OL Trent Brown Knee/Wrist LP LP
K Nick Folk Knee LP LP
RB Damien Harris Hamstring LP LP
LB Ronnie Perkins Illness LP DNP
S Adrian Phillips Knee LP LP
QB Mac Jones Thumb FP FP
LB Chase Winovich Illness — DNP
