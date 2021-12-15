ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both lethal force and Taser were unreasonable for Daunte Wright traffic stop, prosecution expert testifies

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A use-of-force expert testified Wednesday that it was unreasonable for former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter to use a Taser — let alone a handgun — when attempting to arrest a resisting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April before she shot and killed...

CBS News

Officer Kim Potter "betrayed a 20-year-old kid" when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during traffic stop, prosecutor says

The suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright violated her training and "betrayed a 20-year-old kid" when she shot him with a handgun instead of a Taser during a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. But an attorney for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter told jurors that all the young man had to do was surrender to police that day.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
South Carolina State
fox9.com

Officer Luckey testifies about Wright's traffic stop

Officer Luckey, who was with Potter on April 11, tells jurors about Daunte Wright's traffic stop. He explained the traffic stop was for a hanging air freshener and expired tabs. Luckey says when he ran Wright's ID, he found warrant for prior weapons offense & harassment protection order involving unknown woman.
fox9.com

Daunte Wright's mom describes phone call during deadly traffic stop

Daunte Wright's mom, Katie Bryant, testified about the phone call her son made to her after he got pulled over. He told her he had been pulled over for an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and that the officers were asking about insurance. She said he sounded nervous, but she reassured him everything would be OK.
audacy.com

Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright as he was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Star-Tribune

Prosecution rests case in Daunte Wright's death

Prosecutors on Thursday rested their case against Kim Potter, the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. After a week of hearing from witnesses called by the prosecution, Potter's attorneys will get their chance to defend the former Brooklyn Center officer, who they said will take the stand. Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser to stop Wright from trying to drive away from officers who were attempting to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant in April. She drew her handgun instead and shot him once. The shooting was caught on video by the officers' body cameras. Prosecutors called police witnesses to build their argument that Potter, who retired two days after the shooting, was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing it with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence if they are to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges. Potter is white, and the shooting sparked angry demonstrations in Brooklyn Center. It happened as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial in George Floyd's death.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Potter trial: police testify on Taser training, use-of-force policies

In the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Tuesday, two Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) leaders testified to the department’s policies and training requirements: Commander Garett Flesland and use-of-force instructor Sgt. Mike Peterson. In the afternoon, Peterson walked the jury through the Taser training and...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Defense expert in Potter Trial to testify about taser mistake possibility

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A defense expert in the Kim Potter trial is expected to testify this week about a theory that may explain how an officer can mistake their handgun for a taser. The theory is controversial and some experts say it isn't scientifically rigorous enough for a jury to...
