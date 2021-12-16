Aaron Rodgers Gets Revenge Yet Again After Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn Mocked His Belt Celebration: ‘I’m Glad People Aren’t Getting Hurt Doing It Anymore, but It’s Been Pretty One-Sided’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a trademark celebration that players on the opposing team sometimes like to throw back in his face. Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn did Rodgers’ belt celebration after a sack on Sunday and, once again, learned the hard way that doing this never turns...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0