ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gets Revenge Yet Again After Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn Mocked His Belt Celebration: ‘I’m Glad People Aren’t Getting Hurt Doing It Anymore, but It’s Been Pretty One-Sided’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a trademark celebration that players on the opposing team sometimes like to throw back in his face. Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn did Rodgers’ belt celebration after a sack on Sunday and, once again, learned the hard way that doing this never turns...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Are Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley a perfect match?

NFL superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, 30, are a hot couple that the world can’t seem to stop talking about!. When the two announced their engagement — as well as came out regarding their interest in astrology (hey, call me up!) — people began to wonder if their match was heavenly or just a case of mind-blowing sex. Well, come along for a cosmic ride with me and let’s illuminate the astrolo-tea!
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WISN

Aaron Rodgers' doppelgänger revealed: He lives in Germany

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The man who captured Packers' fans attention as Aaron Rodgers' doppelgänger Sunday night is now more than 4,000 miles away from Lambeau Field. He never expected to become a viral hit, whose side-by-side screen time with the NFL MVP has been viewed thousands of times.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Tulloch
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

John Harbaugh Offers New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

This past Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an injury. The former MVP suffered a right ankle sprain that could potentially force him to miss some time. On Wednesday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status. He said...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Joe Biden Takes A Shot At Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers COVID situation brought opinions from every corner of the media landscape. It was no longer just sports personalities. Anyone who could get in front of a microphone or computer screen felt compelled to expel their thoughts on the quarterbacks behavior around his vaccine status. Now, just as...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers’ classiest decision yet benefitted his backup

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted his backup his have a moment of glory in their last moment before their 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears may have had an impressive first half at Lambeau Field on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers ultimately had the final say. Rodgers scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, then a touchdown in the fourth to seal the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Buccaneers#American Football
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Ravens

Aaron Rodgers proved he still owns the Chicago Bears last Sunday, but can he own the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 15 matchup?. The Packers suddenly find themselves in a three-way tie atop the NFC standings after last week’s 45-30 victory over the Bears. A win in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon could go a long way towards making sure the conference playoffs run through Lambeau Field this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden Gives Green Bay Packers Fan A Blunt Message For Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers

President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to the Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week. While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”. Watch the video here:
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

177K+
Followers
24K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy