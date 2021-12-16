ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Page, Danielson go to 60-minute draw at AEW Winter is Coming

f4wonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AEW World title is staying with Hangman Page for now as he and Bryan Danielson went to a one-hour draw at Wednesday's Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite in Garland, Texas. The match was the longest in Dynamite history. Both the champion and challenger had their opportunities to...

www.f4wonline.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Winter is Coming match-by-match preview, Road to Dynamite notes, ROH Champ Gresham calls out two AEW stars, Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. AEW Winter is Coming match-by-match preview. Road to Dynamite notes. Winter is Coming attendance update. Jonathan Gresham calls...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Westside Gunn, Page vs. Danielson, Hook

Do you have experience writing Wikipedia pages? Please contact Tony Leder at tonyleder@f4wonline.com for more information. WON NEWSLETTER: December 13, 2021 Observer Newsletter: Jeff Hardy released by WWE, death of Blackjack Lanza. In this week's issue:. WWE fires Jeff Hardy. The career of Blackjack Lanza. Match and performer of the...
WWE
PWMania

Will Danielson win the AEW championship?

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents a special edition of Dynamite, Winter is Coming with the main event of Adam Page defending the world title against Bryan Danielson. Considering that last year’s edition of Winter is Coming featured the surprise debut of Sting, something that very few would’ve expected given his age and history of neck injuries several years earlier, and the Kenny Omega heel turn with Don Callis that began a title run that lasted nearly a year, there are certainly expectations for the show tonight. Granted, I doubt there are any legendary debuts on the line-up since it’s not possible to deliver that kind of moment regularly, but given that Tony Khan kept the Winter is Coming name for this event, I would guess that something major will take place before the broadcast goes off the air.
WWE
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results and Recap

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from right outside Dallas, Texas, and is the yearly special, Winter Is Coming. Tonight’s show is headlined by a number of big matches with the biggest being Bryan Danielson challenging Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. To much of everyone’s surprise, this is the opening match of the show.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson Face-Off In A Match Of The Year Candidate On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page faced off for the AEW World Championship during Wednesday night’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite. The match, which was a Match of the Year candidate and kicked off the show, ended in a time limit draw. The company is clearly planning to do a rematch between these two men although the exact date is unknown as of this writing.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/15: Winter is Coming Edition, MJF vs. Martin for Ring, Serena vs. Shida, Page vs. Danielson for AEW Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Jim Ross (on medical leave) Match Results from Last Week. MJF and Dante Martin were the finalists of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jurassic Express & The Varsity Blondes...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: AEW ratings notes, Revolution, SmackDown

Do you have experience writing Wikipedia pages? Please contact Tony Leder at tonyleder@f4wonline.com for more information. WON NEWSLETTER: December 20, 2021 Observer Newsletter: ROH Final Battle, NJPW Super Juniors/Tag League finals reviews. In this week's issue:. How ROH came to be, its start, highs and lows, peak, legacy and perhaps...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Addresses AEW World Title Situation After Winter Is Coming Draw

As previously noted, current AEW World Champion Hangman Page and top challenger Bryan Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute draw on this week’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite. During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan addressed the AEW World title situation, noting that Danielson...
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results For 12/15/21 Danielson vs. Hangman for AEW Championship Title

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for AEW Dynamite. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. Follow us on Facebook! Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE and Instagram.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - AEW Commentator Excalibur begins the broadcast with "It's Wednesday Night, and you know what that means." Excalibur welcomes the...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Are Blown Away By Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson One-Hour Draw

Wednesday's AEW: Winter is Coming special opened with AEW World Champion Hangman Page making his first title defense against Bryan Danielson. The pair wound up going to a 60-minute time limit draw, making it the longest match in AEW history and the first world title bout to end in a draw. Fans and wrestlers alike were blown away by the match, as the stories of Danielson's overconfidence and Page's mounting frustration and desire to prove himself were on full display throughout. You can see some of the best reactions to the match below!
WWE
ClutchPoints

Bryan Danielson compares his WWE and AEW moments

Bryan Danielson is one of the veteran pro wrestlers that made the jump from WWE over to AEW. The fan-favorite has had some big moments in both promotions. Bryan Danielson sat down with Dallas News ahead of the latest AEW event. He compared the two promotions and his moments. “This...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page Comments On Big Bryan Danielson AEW Title Match Tonight

‘Hangman’ Adam Page won the AEW Championship, defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear on November 13, 2021. Since winning the championship, Page has not defended it. However, this upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, Page puts the title on the line against Bryan Danielson, who earned his way by last defeating Miro in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals Potential “Dream Scenario” Against AEW Star

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News and talked about two potential opponents in AEW’s Darby Allin and new ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. Gresham won the ROH World Title at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view, which is the final ROH show for some time...
WWE
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
411mania.com

Ric Flair, Jim Ross Praise Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair and Jim Ross had some high praise for Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page’s match on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen on tonight’s show, Danielson and Page fought to a 60-minute time limit draw on Dynamite and both Flair and JR posted to Twitter to react.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary WWE Manager Returns To Action This Past Weekend

Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!. The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.
WWE
