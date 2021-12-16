ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Mayo Clinic launches new COVID-19 dashboard

By Marissa Voss
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic is unveiling a new coronavirus dashboard. The tool has county-by-county information on COVID-19 cases and trends nationwide. It can help show what the risk...

