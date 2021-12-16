ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Toronto Raptors reducing arena capacity by half

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

The Raptors have returned to playing their home games in Toronto. But it's not business as usual as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Unvaccinated players will no longer be permitted to travel to Canada starting next month. Beginning Saturday, the Raptors will also reduce arena capacity by 50%, as directed by...

nba.nbcsports.com

BBC

Actor Kal Penn to play Toronto Raptors 'superfan' in biopic

The Toronto Raptors so-called superfan Nav Bhatia already has an NBA championship ring, and now he's getting the Hollywood treatment. US actor Kal Penn, star of the Harold & Kumar film franchise, has signed on to star and produce a biopic about the Toronto-based car salesman. Mr Bhatia has become...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

A Christmas wish list for the Toronto Raptors this holiday season

The Toronto Raptors have been all over the place in the 2021-22 season. Just when it looks like this team is finally going to crater and go on a very long losing streak, they'll reel off some impressive wins and get fans back on board. Toronto has managed to overcome some serious obstacles this season, including the Goran Dragic debacle.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Raptors Reduce Capacity as the League Meets About Enhanced COVID Protocols

In the wake of the omicron variant and a massive uptick in positive COVID-19 cases around the NBA, the Toronto Raptors have become the first organization to take enhanced measures. According to MLSE, the Raptors ownership group, Scotiabank Arena, will move to 50 percent capacity starting on Saturday. They will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Mlse#Scotiabank Arena
NBC Chicago

Raptors, Maple Leafs, Senators Home Games Limited to 50 Percent Capacity

Raptors, Maple Leafs, Senators home games to have reduced capacity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Ontario government unveiled new COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday that will impact crowd sizes at Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators home games. Scotiabank Arena, home of the Raptors and Maple Leafs,...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Maple Leafs, Senators, Raptors affected by new 50% arena limits

All indoor facilities in the Canadian province of Ontario that seat at least 1,000 people must reduce capacity to 50 percent to battle the coronavirus, the provincial government announced Wednesday. The ruling impacts the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL and the Toronto Raptors of the NBA,...
NHL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19: Capacity at Rogers Arena restricted to 50 per cent

The provincial government announced Friday a 50 per cent capacity limit for venues that can host more that 1,000 people. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That would include Rogers Arena, where the Vancouver Canucks and Vancouver Warriors play, and the Abbotsford Centre,...
HOCKEY
NBC4 Columbus

Source: NHL reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions

(AP) — With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person […]
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Ontario reduces arena capacity; Canada tops U.S. in My Why tour

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Beginning Saturday, Maple Leafs and Senators home games will see a reduced capacity of 50% as part of new COVID-19 mandates in Ontario. [TSN]
NHL
FanSided

Canucks to reduce capacity to 50% starting Monday

On Friday around 1 PM, it was announced that there were new restrictions in British Columbia due to the spike of COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant. It was announced the Vancouver Canucks would be reducing capacity for games at Rogers Arena to 50%. It was first reported by Sportsnet...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

'A lot of moving parts': Chicago Bulls are starting to get players back from their COVID-19 outbreak, but uncertainty lingers around increased NBA cases

The Chicago Bulls have a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but they still are a long way off of recovering from the outbreak that forced a weeklong schedule stoppage. The NBA postponed two games this week — at home against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday — after a 10th Bulls player entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety ...
NBA
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams' games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days," said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers' postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams' regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league's plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
FanSided

1 advantage the Toronto Raptors have over Knicks, Celtics, 76ers

It might seem like the young Toronto Raptors might be hanging on for dear life to avoid falling out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference after a poor West Coast road trip, but a strong homestand has kept them right in the thick of the play-in hunt against Atlantic division rivals like the Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers.
NBA

