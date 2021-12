When strolling through the farmers market, Portlanders in the know often stop at the Rangoon Bistro stand, where David Sai, Alex Saw, and Nick Sherbo serve Burmese thokes (salads) often made with produce sourced from farm stands a few stalls away. Sai and Saw, who grew up in Myanmar, have cooked together for years all over the world — they met in Malaysia, and reunited in Portland in the kitchen of Bollywood Theater; Rangoon Bistro was their homage to Myanmar, informed by their years of global culinary experience. About a year ago, they began cooking out of the Gotham Building commissary, operating as a takeout-only restaurant during the markets’ off-season. But takeout was never meant to be the finish line for Rangoon Bistro — they wanted their own space.

