As a metal enthusiast who has lived through all the currently available formats via which we can currently consume music—vinyl, cassette, CD, MP3, streaming—I feel well qualified to assure readers that there’s nothing as good as vinyl. I don’t know what the magic is, but that’s what sounds best to these experienced ears. So, no surprise that when Travis Barnes was starting his new label, Things From Beyond, he wanted to take what was previously only available via digital streaming—Mexico City stoner/psych/doom quartet Satanico Pandemonium’s Espectrofilia album—and give it life on vinyl.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO