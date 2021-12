Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen has a confession to make: “I can’t draw at all,” he says with a big laugh. That might come as a surprise to fans of his animated feature documentary Flee, winner of numerous awards starting with a grand jury prize at Sundance 2021 and most recently best documentary at the Gothams and best international independent film at the Bifas. It is also representing Denmark in the best international feature Oscar race.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO