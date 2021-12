4FOXSAKE PREMIERES FETCHING VIDEO FOR LATEST DISCERNING SINGLE "MAKE UP MY MIND"!. Alternative rock quartet 4FoxSake has just released the discerning "Make Up My Mind" - the latest single off the group's most recent EP - "Help Me Escape" (after the direct "925" and the fiery "Fuck Off")! Featuring the formation's natural and direct attitude, switching between lively, upbeat instincts and noticeable emotional affection with accomplished melodies and an absolutely thrilling chorus, "Make Up My Mind" is tailor made for singing along and is definitely an ear worm of the nth degree, as every aspect of this tracks walks well above the good line, considering its interesting and dynamic vocal lines, excellent rhythm section and adequate guitar lines, as the final product is certain to translate amazingly to a live setting.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO