Politics

U.S. first lady meets parade crash families

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with families of victims and others who were...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Jill Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Delaware families get holiday visit from first lady Jill Biden

Family members of submariners on the USS Delaware got a visit Thursday from first lady Jill Biden and Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, at a festive holiday gathering that United Through Reading hosted at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club. Biden is the sponsor of the USS Delaware, a Virginia-class submarine...
Eyewitness News

First lady to visit Connecticut on Thursday

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Connecticut on Thursday. The White House said Biden will travel to Groton with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware. Biden serves as the sponsor of the submarine.
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
wisconsinexaminer.com

First Lady Biden visits Children’s Hospital, Waukesha parade memorial

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. While she spoke about vaccines and the importance of taking steps to beat back the pandemic, the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy cast a long shadow over the First Lady’s visit. “Some of this is, people are hurting,” First Lady Biden said, “And I feel that right now our nation is hurting and it needs healing.”
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 17th

Wright brothers conduct the first successful manned, powered flight of the airplane. U.S. test-fires the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile; Simon Bolivar dies in Colombia; television's Tiny Tim marries his fiancee, Miss Vicky. (Dec. 17th) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Daily Gate City

Teens climb down pole to escape NYC fire

Two teens are in stable condition after escaping a fire in a New York City apartment. A neighbor recorded smartphone video of an 18-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy escaping the fire by climbing out a fifth-floor window. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
newsitem.com

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson’s posts about...
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
