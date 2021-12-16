ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle's Tup Tim Thai restaurant forced to close to make way for apartment complex

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew apartment complexes are being built...

www.king5.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complexes#Apartment Complex#Pack Up#Food Drink#Thai
The Hill

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday. Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the nation’s largest flight attendant union and executives at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy