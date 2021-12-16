ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won firms, other Asian currencies flat

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 114.02 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3651 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.799 27.804 +0.02 Korean won 1182.600 1185.2 +0.22 Baht 33.410 33.4 -0.03 Peso 50.180 50.19 +0.02 Rupiah 14325.000 14330 +0.03 Rupee 76.230 76.23 0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.228 +0.02 Yuan 6.366 6.368 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 103.24 -9.53 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3209 -3.32 Taiwan dlr 27.799 28.483 +2.46 Korean won 1182.600 1086.20 -8.15 Baht 33.410 29.96 -10.33 Peso 50.180 48.01 -4.32 Rupiah 14325.000 14040 -1.99 Rupee 76.230 73.07 -4.15 Ringgit 4.227 4.0200 -4.90 Yuan 6.366 6.5283 +2.55 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks pressured as major central banks turn hawkish

* Rupiah sees worst day in about 2-weeks * Indonesian bond yields spike to highest since July * Asian stocks fall on U.S.-China tensions; Shanghai off 1% By Anushka Trivedi Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Friday, as hawkish global central banks piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the rupiah leading losses a day after Bank Indonesia stood pat on interest rates. The South Korean won, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.1% to 0.2% as the greenback steadied in the Asian trading session. The Bank of England surprised markets on Thursday to become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic. A day before, the U.S. Federal Reserve had hinted at a faster bond tapering, potentially leading to three rate hikes in 2022. However, Asian central banks are in no rush to tighten monetary policy as inflation pressures in much the region are not as severe and the economic recovery is still at a nascent stage, with BI signalling on Thursday here it would not hike rates to match the Fed. "In the medium term, the drivers for a bullish U.S. dollar remain intact as the Fed is going to start the hiking cycle maybe as early as March," Citi analysts wrote in a note. Prior going into Fed lift-off, emerging market currencies and debt typically do not perform well, they added. Asian bonds received their smallest foreign inflows this year in November, with overseas investors selling Indonesian debt for a third straight month. The rupiah slipped 0.3% to 14,387 on Friday to mark its worst session in nearly two weeks, while local bonds, which are favoured by foreign investors due to their high returns, were also sold. Yield on the benchmark 10-year paper rose 6.4 basis points to 6.486%, its highest level since July. "The rupiah has traditionally been one of the most vulnerable currencies in the region to sudden shifts in global risk appetite," Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, said. "However, a sharp turnaround in the country's current account position...should make the currency less susceptible." Shanghai stocks fell 0.9% to lead losses among regional equities after the United States put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies, escalating tensions between the world's top two economies. Equity markets in Thailand, South Korea, Jakarta and the Philippine followed suit, down about 0.2% to 0.6%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia stocks were the sole gainer, with glove makers topping the index ** South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new KRW4.3 trillion won ($3.62 billion) COVID-19stimulus package ** The Bank of Japan announces a policy decision later on Friday, but no change is expected to the core elements of its ultra-loose policy with inflation still stuck well below the central bank's target Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.16 -9.06 -1.82 3.98 China -0.01 +2.49 -0.90 4.86 India -0.15 -4.11 -0.84 22.33 Indonesia -0.31 -2.40 -0.42 9.84 Malaysia -0.12 -4.49 0.28 -8.51 Philippines +0.02 -3.92 -0.31 1.00 S.Korea -0.19 -8.43 -0.20 4.42 Singapore -0.10 -3.18 -0.28 9.72 Taiwan -0.03 +2.36 -0.13 20.57 Thailand +0.12 -10.25 -0.40 13.07 ($1 = 1,186.5300 won) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise, Colombian central hikes rates

* Chile prepares for highly-polarized presidential runoff * Colombian central bank hikes by 50bps to 3% * Argentine cenbank considering rate hike - source * Peru cenbank revises up 2021 GDP forecast (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Dec 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped more than 1% leading up to the central bank meeting on Friday when the bank hiked the benchmark interest rate, as expected, while most other Latin American currencies erased losses. Colombia's central bank hiked its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3%, and raised inflation forecasts for this year and next. It said here it will continue to take steps to ensure inflation converges to target. The peso posted its best session in 3-1/2 months, cutting weekly losses to 1.9%. The currency had seen steep losses this week after the government raised the minimum wage, ramping up fears of overheated inflation. Colombia's government reduced its fiscal deficit target for 2021, citing a larger tax collection following an improvement in economic growth. Mexico and Chile had both hiked interest rates earlier this week in response to rising inflation, which has been a recurring trend across most emerging markets this year as more economies reemerge from COVID-19-related lockdowns. Chile's peso erased losses of as much as 0.5% to rise 0.7% ahead of the country's hotly contested presidential runoff election on Sunday. A survey showed Chile's ultra-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric appeared to be tied among likely voters. The result of the election is bound to have wildly differing effects on the mining-driven economy. Areas like taxation are coming under scrutiny, as are environmental protections, which could impact copper and lithium production - the country's top exports. "Both candidates have moderated their stance in recent weeks suggesting that a radical shift in policymaking seems unlikely, but fiscal risks will linger regardless of who wins," Capital Economics said in a note. Mexico's peso rose 0.4% to a one-month high, and was the best-performing Latin American currency this week after the central bank raised rates by a more-than-expected 50 bps. Mexico still faces economic weakness due to softer consumer and investment trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report from the country's financial stability council detailed on Thursday. In Argentina, the central bank was considering rate hikes as inflation soars, a source said. Meanwhile, the government said it will extend its 2021 budget after Congress rejected its new one in a blow to a new International Monetary Fund deal. Peru's sol rose 0.2% after the central bank revised up its 2021 GDP guidance, expecting it to grow by 13.2% rather than 11.9%. Among stocks, Brazilian food processor BRF soared 6.4% after it proposed a capital increase, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais ($1.17 billion) which spurred bets that minority shareholder Marfrig could look to acquire a controlling stake in the company. Marfrig was up 3.6%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1215.02 -0.72 MSCI LatAm 2129.01 0.28 Brazil Bovespa 107766.17 -0.52 Mexico IPC 52272.12 1.73 Chile IPSA 4357.78 -0.79 Argentina MerVal 83507.51 0.617 Colombia COLCAP 1401.31 -0.47 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6835 -0.09 Mexico peso 20.7326 0.35 Chile peso 838.6 0.94 Colombia peso 3970.92 1.12 Peru sol 4.027 0.05 Argentina peso 101.9600 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao and Raissa Kasolowsky)
Dollar climbs on risk-off moves as Omicron, rate-hike talk spread

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies was up nearly 0.6% in afternoon trading in New York,...
S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
TSX posts weekly decline as Fed's more hawkish stance weighs

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Friday, adding to this week's decline, as oil prices fell and investors assessed the economic impact of expected interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 0.77 points...
Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Germany, Switzerland

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A stock connect scheme linking Shanghai and London will be broadened to include Shenzhen-listed companies, as well as capital markets in Germany and Switzerland, China's securities regulator said on Friday. Expanding the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme helps facilitate cross-border investment and promotes the opening-up of...
Hong Kong is the Worst Market This Year

Hong Kong is the worst performing major stock market not only in Asia but the entire world so far this year. “The hamstrung Hang Seng index is hobbling into year end,” RealMoney's Alex Frew McMillan wrote recently. “It's astonishing to see a major financial hub's market down almost 15% in what's supposed to be a year of recovery, when U.S. markets and others have been touching record highs.”
Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Alibaba pledges overseas e-commerce focus as its China growth slows

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba (9988.HK) told its investors on Friday that overseas e-commerce would be a key focus as it looks for new sources of growth after a difficult year at home. Earlier this month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd restructured its e-commerce business into separate China and...
S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
