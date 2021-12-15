Boys basketball: Mount Vernon beats Arlington to win third-straight, but eyes improvement

FREEDOM PLAINS - The Knights congregated in the foyer at Arlington High School after the game before boarding their bus, but not in the highest spirits.

The Mount Vernon High School boys basketball team had just defeated the host Admirals, 49-45. But despite the victory, which typically would draw elation, the team was dissatisfied with its performance, causing some long faces on Wedne.

“We’ve got to play better,” said junior guard Dylan Colon. “It’s a learning experience for us. As time goes on, we’re going to get better. Practices, games, experience.”

Knights’ head coach Bob Cimmino echoed that sentiment. Although pleased his team came out on top, he wasn’t in love with the way it played.

“The win is great, but I wasn’t happy that we were outworked” the coach said. “It’s a tribute to Arlington and it’s in the negative column as far as I’m concerned for us. I don’t like to get outworked. We got outworked.”

Colon mentioned the Knights need to clean up their act on the defensive end, and they’ll aim to improve later this week when they travel to Florida for a tournament.

Colon said the Knights have to go in with their ‘’A’ game.”

Meanwhile, Admirals coach Jamie Feicht liked the way his team struck back. Down by 10 with less than five minutes to play, Arlington found some rhythm and made it a ballgame.

“I’m extremely proud of our effort,” Feicht said. “We know what Mount Vernon is, everybody in the section knows Mount Vernon. We just fought them. A bounce here, a turnover there, an offensive rebound. We gave ourselves a shot in the last couple minutes, but too many mistakes unfortunately.”

Turning points

The Admirals were within an arm’s reach by the end of the third quarter, trailing 34-28. Mount Vernon gained more of an advantage and eventually took a 42-32 lead with 4:54 left to play.

But Arlington was far from finished.

Ian Griffin scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help pull the Admirals within three, 48-45. However, Arlington didn’t leave itself much time. With only 15 seconds left, Blaise Farese fouled Demarly Taylor, who made a free-throw to ice the game.

Player of the game

Colon was dominant in the paint, finishing with a team-best 15 points.

By the numbers

Mount Vernon (3-0): Taylor backed up Colon with 10 points. Elijah Morris added seven points while Justin Morris threw in five.

Arlington (2-2): Delano Knox led all scorers with 20 points. It was the Admirals’ second-straight loss, after dropping a 54-53 decision to Monroe-Woodbury at the buzzer last Saturday in Suffern’s Rich Bosco Memorial Tournament.

Quotable

“The other team outworked us,” Cimmino said. “And we have to play smarter. We’re going to have to do a better job in practice.”

“We’re still learning the offense. We instituted an offense this year, so at times I thought we were just watching the ball too much,” Feicht said. “We’ve got to get some movement away from the ball to get guys open and get easy looks. I liked our defensive effort. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and a team like Mount Vernon, you can’t give them second chances.”

What’s next?

While Mount Vernon heads to the Sunshine State on Friday for a tourney, Arlington will host Suffern at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Boys basketball: Mount Vernon beats Arlington to win third-straight, but eyes improvement