It’s going to be a while before your little bundle of joy learns to talk and verbally express their love to you. However, did you know that you don’t have to wait that long to hear them say “I love you”? Yes, babies can show their love and affection in ways that you never thought was possible. After spending nights without sleep, feeding them round the clock, and tiring diaper duties, you might wonder if your baby even loves you half as much as you do. The truth is, they do! Here are a few signs that prove that your baby loves you with all their heart and cherishes the bond that you have. Read on to find out more on this:

