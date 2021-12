Crying is a powerful tool of communication, particularly in children and newborns. When a child cries, it could be that they are emotionally, mentally, or physically hurt. It breaks our heart to see our little bundle of joy in tears. Most of the time, we try to calm or soothe them. At other times, such as when tantrums are accompanied by crying, we tend to shout at them. Whatever be the case, one of the most common reactions that most of us are guilty of is flat out asking our children to “stop crying”.

