Waste in health care system demands reform

By James D. Veltmeyer, M.D.
trinityjournal.com
 5 days ago

$935 billion is a huge amount of money. Taking it in perspective, it is much more than the United States spends every year on the military. It is about as much as the entire federal government spent in Ronald Reagan’s fifth year in office, 1985. Yet, according to...

www.trinityjournal.com

Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NHPR

As COVID surges, New Hampshire's health care system is left shaken

Construction took longer than expected, but workers are now finally finishing the newly-renovated Maplewood Nursing Home, a county-run facility in Westmoreland. But rather than accepting patients from a waiting list that runs more than two-dozen names deep, the recently spruced up Maplewood is doing the opposite: A shortage of workers, from nurses to janitors to food service, forced Maplewood to shut down a portion of its building. Despite having the space to care for 150 patients, just 95 currently live there.
The Tribune

Other Voices: A health care system that actually makes people sicker

The American health care system has become an actual impediment to public health. Americans are seeing that play out in real time as the pandemic progresses. Despite the heroic efforts of doctors, nurses and health care leaders, the staggering cost of care in this country, along with the number of people without health insurance and the lack of basic health literacy, have combined forces to make the coronavirus outbreak worse. Addressing those issues will be key to the nation’s economic recovery as well as its future.
ajmc.com

Redesigning Health Care: Keeping the Patient Connected and at the Center of a System That Learns in Real Time

A letter from the editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Accountable Care®. It would be difficult to make the argument that health care in the United States was designed with the patient in mind. A statement like that is inherently controversial and would likely be viewed as heresy by many entrenched in the medical establishment, but I firmly believe it to be true. It is not the fault of anyone per se, but instead the product of an amalgamation of policies, laws, regulations, and funding streams that have created what is often called the American health system. Congress passed the Hill-Burton Law in 1946 providing funds for communities to construct acute care hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities in exchange for a commitment to provide care to anyone in the community who needed it. We ended up with lots of hospitals—too many, arguably—yet still had many Americans without insurance and therefore too many had limited access to care. In terms of insurance, our history has tied coverage to employment for those of working age and their families, while in 1965 creating the Medicare and Medicaid programs to cover seniors, those with lower income, and the disabled. Yet these investments still left 48 million Americans uninsured despite the United States spending about 17% of gross domestic product on health care, which was a major motivator for the Affordable Care Act and its provisions that over a decade have reduced that number of uninsured Americans to about 28 million. The fields of medicine and public health have a long history of being at odds and competing for funding, with the disease and treatment focus of medicine often winning over the more basic activities of surveillance and prevention, much to the surprise of the population that looks for coordinated leadership when faced with a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The phrase “social determinants of health” seems to be the rage in policy circles these days as many are discovering for the first time what we’ve known for decades: Safe housing, food security, access to transportation, and other basic needs can greatly affect one’s health—often more than hospitals, doctors, drugs, and devices—yet for those needs we have created a whole additional patchwork of programs outside of the many health care programs described above.
beckershospitalreview.com

New survey reveals 3 out of every 5 consumers would bypass local health systems for care

Three out of every five consumers would opt to find healthcare either online, via an app, or at a clinic versus their traditional health system, according to a new survey commissioned by Bright.md. The survey, which polled nearly 1,200 consumers over the age of 18, sought to discover how healthcare preferences and expectations have shifted as a result of Covid, and just how much of a threat direct-to-consumer healthcare options are becoming.
Daily Free Press

Highway to Health: U.S. healthcare system is sustaining the inequitable quality of care crisis

Last week, I stood outside an emergency room, hoping I took enough Benadryl quick enough to avoid a severe allergic reaction from the walnuts I unknowingly consumed in a sweet potato casserole half an hour earlier. I paced around outside, on hold with an East Coast-based health insurance agency, wondering if I was covered in a random Minnesota emergency room.
aithority.com

HJF Administering Study Seeking To Expand Specialized Care Across The Military Health System

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. recently signed an agreement to administer a study investigating ways to use telehealth to increase access to specialized care for military dependents. The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USU) Center for Deployment Psychology (CDP) will lead this first phase of a larger research effort led by Kennedy Krieger Institute. CDP is administered by HJF through a cooperative agreement with USU. Kennedy Krieger will use initial findings to implement a program to help families of military children with behavioral health or other special needs more easily obtain access to specialized care.
North Denver News

The poor health of American health care

Sometimes you can’t win for losing. A family member and long-time Colorado resident recently found himself working in a restaurant that paid health benefits (not always the case in the food service industry). All was well until a) management messed up and closed down, and b) my relative was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer. No problem: He had switched to another insurance plan when the restaurant closed, so he was covered.
Las Vegas Herald

Afghanistan's Health Care System on Brink of Collapse

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - The diesel fuel needed to produce oxygen for coronavirus patients has run out. So have supplies of dozens of essential drugs. The staff members, unpaid for months, still show up for work, but they are struggling to make ends meet at home. This is the plight at...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia mental health system facing growing demand, fewer workers

A three-digit national mental health crisis hotline due to begin service next summer poses a mixed blessing for Georgia. The new 988 line is expected to more than double the number of Georgians who will reach out for help. But state mental health officials and advocates warn a workforce shortage will make it hard to meet that increased demand.
