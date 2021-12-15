ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailblazing author, poet and cultural critic bell hooks died today at the age of 69 after an extended illness. She grew up going to segregated schools in Kentucky and went on to become one of the foremost feminist and public intellectuals of our time. NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has...

www.npr.org

The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
