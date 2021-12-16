Mechanicsburg OL Mike Jones makes his college pick
Mike Jones knows where he will play college football. The Mechanicsburg senior offensive tackle – “Big Mike” is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds — said Wednesday he has committed...www.pennlive.com
Mike Jones knows where he will play college football. The Mechanicsburg senior offensive tackle – “Big Mike” is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds — said Wednesday he has committed...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0