New York City, NY

Governor Hochul Announces Major Groundbreaking in the Port Authority’s JFK Transformation Project

 4 days ago
Governor Hochul and Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton Join Delta CEO Ed Bastian and JFKIAT CEO Roel Huinink to Kick-Off Construction for $1.5 Billion Expansion of JFK’s Terminal 4. Groundbreaking for Terminal Expansion that will Unify Delta Operations, Add 10 New Gates to T4 and Expand Check-In...

www.governor.ny.gov

Mayor de Blasio Announces Historic $40 Million to Restore the Vale in Prospect Park

$40 Million in capital funding will enable NYC Parks and Prospect Park Alliance transform Park's northeast corner. Restoration plans shaped through intensive community outreach process led by Prospect Park Alliance and Hester Street/Grain Collective. NEW YORK—Today, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a historic $40 million allocation to restore the Vale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Department of Health Partnership with Syracuse University to Expand Innovative COVID-19 Surveillance in Wastewater

New Statewide Wastewater Surveillance System Provides 3-5 Days Early Warning, Community-Level Disease Transmission Data. COVID-19 Variants Can Be Detected Through Sequencing Wastewater Samples. Initial Wastewater Surveillance Efforts Statewide Have Already Provided Monitoring for More Than 2 Million Upstate and Long Island Residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new partnership...
SYRACUSE, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Deployment of More Than 40 New Vaccine Pop-ups Around the State to Fight Winter Surge

Certain Sites to Launch Tomorrow, Part of Multi-Week Effort. State is Responding to Requests from Counties for Assistance in Targeting Communities with Low Vaccine Rates. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the deployment of more than 40 new Pop-Up vaccination sites across New York State to fight the winter surge and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mayor de Blasio, Brooklyn Bridge Park President, Elected Officials, and Community Cut Ribbon on Final Section of Brooklyn Bridge Park

The space underneath the iconic Brooklyn Bridge is named for Emily Warren Roebling. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau, elected officials and community leaders today cut the ribbon on the final section of Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP), completing the Park as originally designed, a significant milestone for BBP and New York City. The new section of parkland pays tribute to the rich history of the Brooklyn Bridge and is named in honor of Emily Warren Roebling who is known for her work ensuring the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Booster Incentive in Partnership with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

5 Vaccination Sites In New York State to Hand Out Vouchers for Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular to First 50 Individuals to Receive Their Booster Shot at Each Site. Governor Kathy Hochul today, joined by Radio City Rockettes Maranda and Sarah, announced the start of the Christmas Spectacular Booster Incentive. Five vaccination sites will hand out vouchers to be redeemed for tickets to the Rockettes production to the first 50 individuals to receive their booster shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive to Benefit New Yorkers in Need

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York's annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on Dec. 9. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. "Now more than ever,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces New Pilot Program to Improve Public Access along Western New York's Lake Ontario Tributaries Receiving Water from the Erie Canal

Access and Conservation Easement Program through the Reimagine the Canals Initiative Will Expand Angling Access to Streams While Preserving the Local Environment. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new pilot program to improve public access along Western New York's Lake Ontario tributaries receiving water from the Erie Canal in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara counties. Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Canal Corporation, and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), have entered into a partnership to implement the "Access and Conservation Easement" program has been created to provide one-time payments to waterfront property owners to secure public fishing access and other conservation rights. The eligible properties are along north flowing Lake Ontario tributaries which are currently and proposed to become part of the Reimagine the Canals Fall Fishing Program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Statewide Initiative to Help Connect Job Seekers to Employment

Community Partnerships Will Focus on Assisting New Yorkers Served by Pandemic-Related Programs including Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Efforts Will Build Upon the Current Campaign Focused on Helping New Yorkers Find the Job They Love. DOL Will Offer 1,000 Additional Virtual Career Appointments Per Week. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Encourages New Yorkers to Shop Locally on Small Business Saturday

Supporting Local Businesses This Saturday and Year-Round Strengthens Communities and Boosts Local Economies. Watch the New York State Department of Labor Small Business Saturday Video Here. Governor Kathy Hochul today along with Empire State Development, Department of Labor, Taxation and Finance, and Agriculture and Markets encouraged all New Yorkers to...
SMALL BUSINESS
