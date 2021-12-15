Governor Hochul Announces Major Groundbreaking in the Port Authority’s JFK Transformation Project

Access and Conservation Easement Program through the Reimagine the Canals Initiative Will Expand Angling Access to Streams While Preserving the Local Environment. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new pilot program to improve public access along Western New York's Lake Ontario tributaries receiving water from the Erie Canal in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara counties. Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Canal Corporation, and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), have entered into a partnership to implement the "Access and Conservation Easement" program has been created to provide one-time payments to waterfront property owners to secure public fishing access and other conservation rights. The eligible properties are along north flowing Lake Ontario tributaries which are currently and proposed to become part of the Reimagine the Canals Fall Fishing Program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO