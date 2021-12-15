Dickey's Barbecue Launches Brisket Chili Walking Taco

Seasoned franchisees take the helm, bringing tons of deals to the community just in time for the holidays. December 09, 2021 // Franchising.com // CENTERVILLE, Ga. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today it will be throwing a grand re-opening celebration at its Centerville location at 2766 Watson Blvd., near Robins Air Force Base on Saturday, December 11. During the party, guests will receive a free Del Taco with any purchase all day - from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. - in addition to receiving free Del Taco swag, while supplies last. The refurbished restaurant is now under the ownership of Del Taco franchise partners Rusty Skalla, Jim Bennett and Corey Ooversteen of Southeast Taco Hospitality.
