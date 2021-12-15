ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickey's Barbecue Launches Brisket Chili Walking Taco

Cover picture for the articleDickey’s Barbecue Pit is putting its one-of-a-kind pitmaster touch onto the newest food craze — the walking taco!. The iconic barbecue brand has combined its fan-favorite Brisket Chili with Fritos to create the Brisket Chili Walking Taco, a delicious crowd-pleaser...

Greyson F

New Ribs and Wings Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself some wings and ribs today.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. Opening a new restaurant here in Tucson has grown increasingly more difficult in recent months. Many of the new establishments have been in the works since before the pandemic, and many have run into numerous problems along the way. From problems receiving necessary materials due to shipping shortages to finding enough workers to staff a restaurant, few things have worked out in favor of local restaurants. And yet, despite that, Jeffrey Flores, his wife Auxi Navarro, and his siblings Keila and Miguel, have moved forward with the opening of not one but two restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
RESTAURANTS
Houston Chronicle

After trademark beef with Pappas, Texas burger joint changes its name

After trademark beef with Houston-based restaurant empire Pappas, San Antonio’s Papa’s Burgers has announced it has a new name for its award-winning restaurants: The Good News Burgers. The Good News Burgers owner Robert Walker announced the new name Friday on Facebook, just a week after he received a...
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Del Taco Centerville Location Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Free Tacos, Swag and More

Seasoned franchisees take the helm, bringing tons of deals to the community just in time for the holidays. December 09, 2021 // Franchising.com // CENTERVILLE, Ga. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today it will be throwing a grand re-opening celebration at its Centerville location at 2766 Watson Blvd., near Robins Air Force Base on Saturday, December 11. During the party, guests will receive a free Del Taco with any purchase all day - from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. - in addition to receiving free Del Taco swag, while supplies last. The refurbished restaurant is now under the ownership of Del Taco franchise partners Rusty Skalla, Jim Bennett and Corey Ooversteen of Southeast Taco Hospitality.
RESTAURANTS
Dallas Observer

Goldee’s Barbecue: Is it Worthy of a No. 1 Ranking by Texas Monthly? Hell, Yeah.

You’ve probably heard the news that Texas Monthly recently released their latest list of the Top 50 Barbecue restaurants in Texas. And like it or not, Texas barbecue, in general, is evolving. Pitmasters are starting to reinvigorate traditional smoked meats by blending some of their cultural roots into the tried-and-true techniques.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

This is San Antonio’s best deal on a barbecue plate

The city’s best deal on a barbecue plate is at Web House Café & Bar in Beacon Hill every Sunday. Follow the siren smell of smoked meat to this small pub-grub spot where Texas meets Eastern Europe for a platter overflowing with three pork ribs, two chicken leg quarters, a link of sausage and two sides for just $15.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
QSR magazine

Taco Bell Hosting First Time Square Cantina Celebration to Ring in New Year

To ring in the new year, Taco Bell is hosting its first Time Square Cantina celebration, exclusively available to its most loyal FIRE! Tier Rewards Members. Eligible fans will receive an email on December 17 from Taco Bell complete with RSVP details for the December 31 event. During this one-of-a-kind private event, Taco Bell fans will have the chance to kick-start 2022 while enjoying endless Taco Bell, including some surprise un-released products, notable entertainment, exclusive giveaways, and, of course, a champagne toast at midnight.
RESTAURANTS
WLWT 5

It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate

CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines hot chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate-filled jumbo marshmallow.
CINCINNATI, OH
TrendHunter.com

Hot Dog Sub Sandwiches

'Subway,' the multinational fast-food chain, has debuted a new set of menu items named 'Sub Dogs.' These sub dogs are hybrids between a hot dog and a traditional Subway sub sandwich. With this new menu, Subway is further diversifying its sandwich options, which already span toppings from cold-cuts to meatballs.
RESTAURANTS
austinfoodmagazine.com

How to Prepare The Perfect Steak

Whether you consider yourself an expert chef or you’re still learning your way around the kitchen, most foodies have one big goal in common, and that is to cook the perfect steak. Of course, what the perfect steak is will differ from person to person, as everyone has varying ideas about what makes a steak good.
RECIPES
holycitysinner.com

Pink Cactus Launches New Burrito Monday and Tetelas

Downtown restaurant Pink Cactus has launched two new specials that they announced today. Every Monday night is now Burrito Night. Starting at 5 pm, guests can purchase a cheese-crusted flour tortilla loaded with beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, árbol rojo, and poblano rojas for $10. For an additional $5, diners can add their choice of protein: chorizo, chicken, steak, carnitas, or carne asada.
RESTAURANTS
whatnowatlanta.com

Westside Paper Announces New Restaurant Tenants

Westside Paper, the 15-plus acre mixed-use facility at 950 West Marietta St., has announced four restaurants as new tenants who will inhabit the adapted 1950s industrial campus and new construction facility when it opens next year. “Having great restaurants sets the tone for Westside Paper and the environment we are...
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Dickey’s Executes Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Texas-style barbecue restaurant signs development agreement to add five more locations. Dallas, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is growing at a rapid pace as the world’s largest barbecue franchise continues its development push in the Northeast. Dickey’s announced today that the company has...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Golf.com

The 5 best beers to pair with barbecue, according to Pinehurst’s head brewer

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. There’s no better companion for finger-lickin’ barbecue than an ice-cold brewski. Lucky for you, Pinehurst Brewing Company has a rotating selection of house-made suds that are perfect palate partners. Doesn’t matter...
DRINKS
QSR magazine

Jack in the Box Launches Spicy Cluck Sandwich

Jack in the Box Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick-service restaurant chains, announced today the launch of its new Spicy Cluck Sandwich, available at select locations for $5.99 plus tax. Jack in the Box’s new Spicy Cluck leans in on the spice and the sandwich gives Jack in the Box fans a true taste of what it means to be unapologetically Jack.
RESTAURANTS
AZFamily

Trapp Haus BBQ pitmaster to expand, offer food truck mentorship program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Unfortunately, 2021 has been a difficult year for some in the local restaurant industry. From supply chain disruptions, hiring issues to rising food and operation costs, all while restaurant owners have been fighting to recover from the impact of the 2020 closures from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
franchising.com

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Unveils the Newest Limited-Edition Big Yellow Cup to Celebrate Holidays

The Holiday cup will support The Dickey Foundation. Dallas, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to celebrate 80 years of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ with the launch of its limited-edition Holiday Cup. From November 1 until December 31, (dates vary by location) the world’s largest barbecue concept’s signature Big Yellow Cup will become a bright and cheerful red – designed with the holidays in mind.
DALLAS, TX

