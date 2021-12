USD/JPY holds steady around the BoJ that left policy on hold. Omicron variant has been sighted as a risk to upside inflation pressures. USD/JPY is a touch softer on the Bank of Japan announcements, although sticking to near flat for the day around 113.60. The BoJ has kept the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1%, as expected and left the 10-year yield target unchanged at 0.0%, as expected as well. Covid loans will be extended to September.

CURRENCIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO