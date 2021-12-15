Roadway dispute causes minor damage

OLIVEHURST, Calif.- California Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling northbound on Highway 70 south of McGowan Pwy. at an unsafe speed for were road conditions and crashed killing themselves on Sunday evening. The 46-year-old driver was going 90-100 miles per hour and lost control of their Jeep and veered...
Six Greenfield area residents were transported to hospitals Sunday following a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash that took place at 4:47 p.m. and involved several serious injuries. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden...
MANCHESTER, NH – A motorist was trapped but not seriously injured after a crash involving a private plow truck on Second Street Saturday night. Manchester fire Engine 2, Rescue 1, AMR, and Manchester Police responded to Second Street in the area of Wendy’s at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported accident with injury and entrapment.
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WJBF) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Clearwater, South Carolina Tuesday. Various stations responded to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. The home was badly damaged. Everyone got out safely. No word on injuries or how the fire began.
DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a truck head-on into another car in Dracut Friday, police said. Officers responding to reports of a crash on the 1100 block of Merrimack Avenue at 6:30 p.m. found a Dodge Ram had collided with a Honda Accord, police said. The driver of the Ram had been ejected and was taken to the hospital, and the driver of the Accord, a 24-year-old Lawrence woman, was also taken to the hospital.
SAGOLA — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dickinson County. Dickinson County Sheriff Scott Rutter reported that at about 2:25 p.m. CT deputies were dispatched to the accident site on M-95 near Tobin Lane in Sagola Township. Based on the investigation, the driver of a...
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo officials are investigating a late night fire at a duplex, that fully engulfed half of the building in flames. The Baraboo Police Dept. says officials responded to the fire at the Southeast corner of 4th and Barker streets in the City of Baraboo around 10:33 p.m. Sunday night.
KEARNS, Utah — Homeowners in Kearns were alerted by their neighbors Sunday after a fire broke out in their garage, which was detached from the residence. The incident happened in the area of 4100 West and 5700 South. Aaron Lance with the Unified Fire Authority said there was “minimal exposure...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln police arrested a woman after she assaulted officers by kicking them, causing minor injuries. On Tuesday, Lincoln police recieved a call to a residence near the 3400 block of C Street on a check welfare. Officers contacted a woman who was exiting a backyard,...
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities responded to multiple vehicles on fire Tuesday night. The call came in around 9:15 p.m. at 6200 Glen Carlson Drive in St. Cloud. Fire crews arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed, and a second vehicle beginning to burn as well. The fires were contained to...
DANVILLE, Va. – A fire that started in a vehicle parked in a carport spread to the home, causing heavy damage. The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 135 Applewood Drive at 2:43 am Friday. Crews arrived to find a single-story house with heavy fire coming from the car, the carport, and from the roof of the home. Crews doused the carport fire and then moved to the interior portion of the house to prevent the spread of flames to the undamaged side of the house.
TURNER (WGME) -- A fire at an apartment above the town post office in Turner is currently under investigation. Turner Fire Chief Nathan Guptill says the fire happened around 1:20 p.m. at 38 Howes Corner Road. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.
WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a fiery wreck on the 605 Freeway in Whittier Monday morning.
Dec. 20, 2021. (CBSLA)
At around 5:20 a.m., a vehicles that was traveling south on the 605 Freeway, near Washington Boulevard, went into the center divider and somehow ended up in the northbound lanes.
A motorcycle and three vehicles were believed to have been involved, California Highway Patrol told CBSLA. The motorcyclist was injured.
The circumstances of the crash, and the number of people hurt, was still unclear.
A Sig Alert was in place and several northbound and southbound lanes were closed.
(KNSI) — No one was hurt, but two fires in St. Cloud Tuesday caused more than $27,000 in damage. The first happened just before 6:00 p.m. at 3950 2nd Street South. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews arrived to find a small storage shed containing patio furniture next to the restaurant was on fire. There was no damage to the main building. The cause of that fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s office.
A Friday night fire has caused extensive damage to a home in northeast Austin. According to Austin Police reports, an APD officer responded to a 911 hang-up in the 1000 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Dispatch advised the officer that the call came from a landline at the residence and that they heard what sounded like a fire alarm going off.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire that caused damage to the visitors center in downtown Lancaster during the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 3:00 am Sunday morning, police and fire crews were dispatched to the first block of West King Street for a reported building […]
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were displaced by a fire in Avondale early Friday. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Carplin Place near Reading Road. When crews arrived they saw a large volume of smoke coming out of the second floor of the home. Everyone inside had already...
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by two cars while riding a bicycle. The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell. The incident happened on Highway 81 in Anderson County, near True Temper Road on Saturday...
