Roadway dispute causes minor damage

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a fiery wreck on the 605 Freeway in Whittier Monday morning. Dec. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) At around 5:20 a.m., a vehicles that was traveling south on the 605 Freeway, near Washington Boulevard, went into the center divider and somehow ended up in the northbound lanes. A motorcycle and three vehicles were believed to have been involved, California Highway Patrol told CBSLA. The motorcyclist was injured. The circumstances of the crash, and the number of people hurt, was still unclear. A Sig Alert was in place and several northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO