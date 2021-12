BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night is a big one in Indianapolis. The Colts are looking to hang on tightly to one of the AFC’s wild card spots, and they’ll be looking to do so with a win over the hated Patriots, who are visiting Lucas Oil Stadium for the nationally televised affair. So with a big game against a big opponent in a big spot, the Colts are calling in a big gun to help with their pregame tradition: Adam Vinatieri. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced this week that Vinatieri — who obviously made some huge kicks for the Patriots before making...

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO