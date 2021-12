Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks recently headed back to the locker room after getting hit in the face. Atlanta is currently taking on the Orlando Magic, they are up nearly 20 points with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Young wasn’t having a great night, as he was 0-6 from 3-point range but […] The post Trae Young potential injury is a smack in the face for Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO