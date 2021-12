For the latest taste of her upcoming album Covers, out Jan. 14, Cat Power takes on the classic Billie Holiday cut “I’ll Be Seeing You.” She shared an old-timey music video for the track set in a dim cabaret hall, the small audience enthralled by the performance. The cover was inspired by the death of her close friend and collaborator Philippe Zdar; Power said: “When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind. It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO